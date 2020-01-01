STATISTICS
- Masternodes currently operated : 2798
- Revenue generated for :
Integrated projects contributing to the yield: 11
- Average monthly yield (last months):
– this equates to an annual yield of (or compounded)
ABOUT
YieldNodes is a complex, multi-tiered Node rental program based on the new blockchain-based economy
In essence, revenue is generated through a combination of master-noding, price gains and services that work in unison to leverage each other in their own ecosystem . Since inception, YieldNodes has not only grown considerably, but has also encompassed other areas to stabilize and leverage revenue. These include its own listed cryptocoin, its own decentralized exchange, and a crypto-denominated shopping area. Further services, cooperations and business cases are in progress.
Started as a side project in 2018, YieldNodes entered an extensive beta phase with a group of hand-picked early-adoptors at the end of October 2019.
Over the next months (beta-testing and live operation), YieldNodes generated a return of for those participants – despite the Corona crisis.
This corresponds to an annual return of , and for participants who took advantage of the monthly compounding option, a gigantic .
This yield was achieved despite the global economic crisis caused by COVID-19.
THE PROGRAM IN A NUTSHELL
Minimum deposit: EUR 500.00
Maximum Deposit: EUR 250,000.00
Payout: monthly
The contract can be cancelled at any time after the 6th month
Deposit and interest are paid in Euro, US-Dollar or Bitcoin.
PROFIT
A projected 5-15% pure profit – paid out every month, and with an intresting twist on our side:
Should the yield drop below 5% for 3 consecutive months, your rental payment will be returned along with any accrued profits (if compounded). No fuss – no quibbling!
Performance Yieldnodes* vs traditional ``investments``over the last months (5,000 Euro example investment)
* Yieldnodes is not an investment program but a "pay for service" system that generates profits based on a mathematical algorithm ingrained within each master-noded coin.
MASTERNODING How does it work?
In addition to the advantages of the blockchain as a technology, it is possible to achieve interesting yields by providing computing power and storage space in combination with special software.
It is not Mining!
In recent years, “mining” based on proof-of-work consensus (PoW) has been very popular – especially with Bitcoin.
However, with more and more miners competing, an ever-increasing technology investment is required, along with an ever-increasing amount of energy.
This has made mining significantly less profitable than it once was, and can often be unprofitable when electricity costs are considered. More pertinently, the impending “halving” of Bitcoin will instantly reduce mining returns by 50%!
Masternoding
An alternate way to earn revenue is by providing technology (a master node) that relies on a proof-of-stake (PoS) approach.
A master node, like any other full node, is a node server within a network, and full nodes are important because they process transactions and store them in the blockchain.
However, a master node operator has rights beyond those of a normal full node operator, and is required to manage more critical tasks – bringing the operator higher rewards.
In order to obtain the status of a master node, the master node operator must deposit a specified number of the relevant coin. For this “staking”, along with performance of the required tasks and the provision of computing power plus storage space, the operator receives rewards based on the corresponding coin (proof-of-stake).
By operating appropriate master nodes diligently whilst constantly monitoring and optimizing with clever strategies, extraordinary profits can be realized.
Risks and contingencies
Masternoding is NOT trading, so loss of capital is highly unlikely. Naturally, there are expenses, but servers are rented and contracts can be cancelled.
Clearly, fluctuations in coin prices affect the market, and master node earnings are always in coins, but Urs and his team monitor the master nodes constantly (24/7) and are able to react quickly to any events that might impact the yield.
Since the deposited stake becomes free again when a master node is switched off, Yieldnodes can pay back deposits at any time.
THE CORE TEAM
TESTIMONIALS OF BETATESTERS AND CLIENTS 100% real and verifiable
THE NETWORK The Yieldnodes network currently consists of
OUR PARTNERS
FAQ
In time you will see, we came to stay.
However, a master node operator has rights beyond those of a normal full node operator, and is required to manage more critical tasks – bringing the operator higher rewards.
In order to obtain the status of a master node, the master node operator must deposit a specified number of the relevant coin. For this “staking”, along with performance of the required tasks and the provision of computing power plus storage space, the operator receives rewards based on the corresponding coin (proof-of-stake).
By operating appropriate master nodes diligently whilst constantly monitoring and optimizing with clever strategies, extraordinary profits can be realized.
With the generated coins we setup more nodes, or exchange them for other coins in other cryptocurrencies to diversify and set more nodes, growing our assets by the day. We keep doing this until we get a withdrawal request. We then change back the coins against btc and pay you out in btc.
Bitcoin is but a vehicle for us to transfer the “value”. The profits are always made against the Euro and calculated as such.
However, depending on your location, we can also accept USD and EUR via bank transfer and/or card payments (see the members area)
Some cryptocurrencies can loose value quicker than new coins are generated.. we are very selective and with experience you learn what coins are worth noding and which are not.
Lastly since this has never been done in the history there could be unforseen circumstances happening and laws made that would prevent us from doing what we do (Force majeure).
In recent years, mining has often been offered as an investment opportunity e.g. for Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dash.
This was very lucrative until 2017 when the number of new miners entering the arena ballooned. With more and more miners in competition with each other, the up-front cost of mining equipment and the enormous increases in energy consumption, mining has become quite unprofitable – especially when factoring in electricity costs, and the upcoming “halving” of Bitcoin will reduce those already-slim profits by 50%!
In addition, there are many scam offers from people who do not mine at all. Put simply, anyone who promises a mining yield above 2% per month is not being honest.
Master-noding has two huge advantages over mining, which combine to significantly minimize the risk:
1) The initial cost of mining equipment must be earned back before any real profit is made because the equipment value is close to zero by the end of a mining rig’s life. By contrast, a master node earns money from day one, and the deposited stake (which is not touched) can be released immediately and paid out if the master node is switched off. True, the value of the staked coin can rise or fall in value, but we compensate for this with clever strategies.
2) Since only minimum energy is needed to run a master node, losses are almost impossible (this is in total contrast to mining which is electricity-hungry) so, in practice, the only “risk” is that the expected yield might decrease.
CONTACT US
THE HISTORY OF YIELDNODES
Yieldnodes was running as a private pool for over a year before the beta test began in October 2019.
Feel free to check past performance – we are very proud of where we stand currently, and how it all came to be:
Beta-test YieldNodes (old page)
A final note:
YieldNodes was designed to endure during turbulent times in order to provide the “average” guy a future and perspective in an emerging market.
Rest assured – safety of your capital takes highest priority.
We have made it our mission to build a sustainable future for us all in this new economy.
Important note: Yieldnodes is NOT a Crypto trading/Forex trading scheme. The participant funds are used to rent servers that master-node and generate coins that we sell. It is a rental program and should be viewed as such.