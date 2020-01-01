Loading...

STATISTICS

  • Masternodes currently operated : 2798
  • Revenue generated for :
    Integrated projects contributing to the yield: 11
  • Average monthly yield (last months):
    – this equates to an annual yield of (or compounded)

ABOUT

YieldNodes is a complex, multi-tiered Node rental program based on the new blockchain-based economy

In essence, revenue is generated through a combination of master-noding, price gains and services that work in unison to leverage each other in their own ecosystem . Since inception, YieldNodes has not only grown considerably, but has also encompassed other areas to stabilize and leverage revenue. These include its own listed cryptocoin, its own decentralized exchange, and a crypto-denominated shopping area. Further services, cooperations and business cases are in progress.
Started as a side project in 2018, YieldNodes entered an extensive beta phase with a group of hand-picked early-adoptors at the end of October 2019.

Over the next months (beta-testing and live operation), YieldNodes generated a return of for those participants – despite the Corona crisis.

This corresponds to an annual return of , and for participants who took advantage of the monthly compounding option, a gigantic .

This yield was achieved despite the global economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

THE PROGRAM IN A NUTSHELL

Minimum deposit: EUR 500.00

Maximum Deposit: EUR 250,000.00

Payout: monthly

The contract can be cancelled at any time after the 6th month

Deposit and interest are paid in Euro, US-Dollar or Bitcoin.

PROFIT

A projected 5-15% pure profit – paid out every month, and with an intresting twist on our side:
Should the yield drop below 5% for 3 consecutive months, your rental payment will be returned along with any accrued profits (if compounded). No fuss – no quibbling!

Performance Yieldnodes* vs traditional ``investments``over the last months (5,000 Euro example investment)

* Yieldnodes is not an investment program but a "pay for service" system that generates profits based on a mathematical algorithm ingrained within each master-noded coin.

MASTERNODING How does it work?

In addition to the advantages of the blockchain as a technology, it is possible to achieve interesting yields by providing computing power and storage space in combination with special software.

It is not Mining!

In recent years, “mining” based on proof-of-work consensus (PoW) has been very popular – especially with Bitcoin.

However, with more and more miners competing, an ever-increasing technology investment is required, along with an ever-increasing amount of energy.

This has made mining significantly less profitable than it once was, and can often be unprofitable when electricity costs are considered. More pertinently, the impending “halving” of Bitcoin will instantly reduce mining returns by 50%!

Masternoding

An alternate way to earn revenue is by providing technology (a master node) that relies on a proof-of-stake (PoS) approach.

A master node, like any other full node, is a node server within a network, and full nodes are important because they process transactions and store them in the blockchain.

However, a master node operator has rights beyond those of a normal full node operator, and is required to manage more critical tasks – bringing the operator higher rewards.

In order to obtain the status of a master node, the master node operator must deposit a specified number of the relevant coin. For this “staking”, along with performance of the required tasks and the provision of computing power plus storage space, the operator receives rewards based on the corresponding coin (proof-of-stake).

By operating appropriate master nodes diligently whilst constantly monitoring and optimizing with clever strategies, extraordinary profits can be realized.

Risks and contingencies

Masternoding is NOT trading, so loss of capital is highly unlikely. Naturally, there are expenses, but servers are rented and contracts can be cancelled.

Clearly, fluctuations in coin prices affect the market, and master node earnings are always in coins, but Urs and his team monitor the master nodes constantly (24/7) and are able to react quickly to any events that might impact the yield.

Since the deposited stake becomes free again when a master node is switched off, Yieldnodes can pay back deposits at any time.

THE CORE TEAM

Steve H.

Steve H. CEO & CMO

Director

  • Project Coordination
  • Websites & Communication
  • Chat & Investor Relations
Urs S.

Urs S. COO & CIO

Architect of Yieldnodes

  • Masternodes
  • Exchange
  • Controlling
Yegor

Yegor V. CTO

  • Project management
  • Programming
  • Data protection
Dima T.

Dima T. Management assistant

  • Partner Coordination
  • SysOp/DevOp
  • Technical Support

We used to dream about this stuff. Now we get to build it. It’s pretty great.

Steve Jobs

TESTIMONIALS OF BETATESTERS AND CLIENTS 100% real and verifiable

  • Jürgen BappertJürgen BappertBusiness-Consultant, Germany

    I had never heard of Masternoding before. It turned out to be a total no-brainer, a secret and very lucrative niche. Thought the best time to start is now.

    Was surprised to see a still very decent +5.2% for Corona-March in my account.

    Jürgen Bappert

  • Tal B.Tal B.Daredevil and Entreprenuer, Israel

    As an Entrepreneur i come across a lot of opportunities. Few are legit and do what they preach but YieldNodes has a solid business model that is tapping an unknown market and analytics and past performance showed me that its a valid preposition. Now the only weak point as with every legit operation is strong and dependable management.

    I've known the decision makers behind YieldNodes for quite some time from past different ventures and I can credit them with honesty and a solid moral compass. Glad to be aboard with a quite "sizable" Investment and looking forward for this venture to soar even higher

    Tal B.
    Daredevil and Entrepreneur

  • Kusog JaymeKusog JaymeFreelance Web Developer & Marketing Consultant

    For many years , I have been working day and day - out from being freelance web developer to marketing service provider and everything in between , to provide better quality of life for my family.

    I used to invest some of my savings to higher yield investments both on and off the internet . However, with the recent investment scams outbreak on the internet and even offline specially in our country, I stayed away from it and stopped looking for similar ways to earn a passive income. I stopped trying to make money work for me and get back on solely working for money.

    One day, a long - time comrade from the other side of the world introduced me to YieldNodes. At first sounds familiar and I thought it is just another quick schemes on the internet that usually tasted for a month or two . But when they explained to me the details, I was convinced that this cannot be another gimmick. It's not only about something NEW but an investment medium that already exists and profitable for many years now and yet only very few is taking advantage of.

    And though this "new technological breakthrough" can potentially double ones investments, they are only offer 5% to up to 15% monthly returns. Way lower than the previous investments that I've joined (but all have turned gone away and labeled a scam) but way higher than the banks.

    They were accepting beta testers then convinced me enough to allow myself to put some savings out of the prey bank and loan it to YieldNodes.

    They give me a signed contract (which I did not expect they really would give for real) and I was just waiting and see.

    That was 4 moths ago and I must say I am very satisfied with the results. The returns have never been down 10 percent every month! They have been a great help on my dynamic income which sometimes goes down for months which most freelancers can relate.

    Kusog Jayme

    Freelance Web Developer & Marketing Consultant

  • Jo LiuJo LiuIndividual Investor, Australia

    I am mom of two, trying to make little more money for kids education fees by working from home. Lost quite some money on Forex and CFD tradings before I found Yieldnodes. I was reluctant at the beginning until they showed more and more authenticity and gained my trust. I started with a small amount of money and then decided to top up more with powerful compounding profits to roll it up. Depositign was trouble at the beginning but they learned quickly and improved it with better methods and lower fees now; Profit distribution so far are very stable and on time. Client portal also been created nicely to showcase the transparency to all investors.
    If I as an investor who never touched crypto and Masternodes before, can learn and be part of it, then I believe many more can share this cutting edge of immerging market opportunity as I do.

    Jo Liu

  • Anna GorelovaAnna GorelovaA Happy Mom

    As a fresh new mommy of a young demanding boy I needed to quit my job in logistics to become a full time mother and it is truly full time watching over the little fella its really a blessing that I found Yieldnodes about half a year ago already.

    Yieldnodes has already proven itself to me by always paying on time, friendly impeccable service and above all else is consistent!

    Despite cryptocurrency always swinging up and down and the Coronavirus wreaking havoc on the global economy (and my ex colleges being either fired or sent home worrying if they have a job tomorrow) they have continued to provide impeccable results in a transparent and efficient manner.

    I like the fact that im not only profiting from the masternoding process but the full ecosystem of exchanges, in-house coins and side projects as well that work together and leverage themselves to stable profits balancing out weaknesses in turn. This gives me the confidence that this project is here to stay and doesn't rely on a single angle, very reassuring.

    A very happy and thanks to Yieldnodes "independent" young mom.

    Anna Gorelova

FAQ

YieldNodes has been a private master-noding project since Summer 2018, and entered Beta-Test phase with invited participants at the end of October 2019 (See Beta page here). Since then, we lowered the minimum Rental Fee and opened the program to the public following the introduction of new team members.
YieldNodes pays out a minimum 85% of the generated revenue to its members. That means we take a maximum 15% (often less) of the monthly profits as we assess the risks and rewards of new projects. We take less in less favorable months because we strive for a long term relationship with our participants. We aim for a consistent yield of 5-15% per month, but safety of the network and integrity of the servers is our first priority.
We have beta-tested our system for quite a while. Feel free to reach out to our beta testers (some of whom have put CONSIDERABLE sums into renting servers) and get paid regularly – on time… every time! Despite our headline rates, we are not trying to be a get-rich-quick scheme. Rather, we are a community of crypto enthusiasts looking to grow together. Become part of the family. Join Now!
We are transparent, we show our identities and history on linkedin, we do what we preach and we dedicate ourselves fully to this project. We have already shown that we are creative and willing to expand the project aquiring sideprojects and even cryptocurrencies and exchanges to strenghten the network and leverage our projects together for more stable and even higher yields.

In time you will see, we came to stay.

A master node, like any other full node, is a node server within a network, and full nodes are important because they process transactions and store them in the blockchain.

However, a master node operator has rights beyond those of a normal full node operator, and is required to manage more critical tasks – bringing the operator higher rewards.

In order to obtain the status of a master node, the master node operator must deposit a specified number of the relevant coin. For this “staking”, along with performance of the required tasks and the provision of computing power plus storage space, the operator receives rewards based on the corresponding coin (proof-of-stake).

By operating appropriate master nodes diligently whilst constantly monitoring and optimizing with clever strategies, extraordinary profits can be realized.

Yes and no. It started as a pure master-noding pool project, but grew along the way, so we adapted the business model. The profits now come not just from master-noding coins, but also from running our own crypto-currency projects (like Sapphire) with segregated teams, as well as receiving remuneration from our very own exchange (Heliobank), and we keep advancing real use cases for coins by adding more and more opportunities – strengthening the network that YieldNodes members profit from.
No, since the program is pegged against the EUR , what we do is we exchange your deposit into USDT (to keep the value stable) and then rent the servers plus exchange the usdt in the relevant coin (collateral needed to give the server masternode status) to initiate the noding process, thus starting to generate the yield!

With the generated coins we setup more nodes, or exchange them for other coins in other cryptocurrencies to diversify and set more nodes, growing our assets by the day. We keep doing this until we get a withdrawal request. We then change back the coins against btc and pay you out in btc.

Bitcoin is but a vehicle for us to transfer the “value”. The profits are always made against the Euro and calculated as such.

Since starting the public program, an Affiliation program to reward our members has been a feature. After registering with yieldnodes.com you will get a Referral/Affiliate Link that pays you 5% of whatever your referrals deposit …and not just for initial deposits – in includes subsequent deposits, too! This is an excellent opportunity to quickly grow your funds inside YieldNodes as well as being an easy way to earn start-up funding if you are low on assets! If you have any questions then please get in touch – we offer 1-on-1 training as well as custom tools to teach you.
We only take a maximum 15% of generated profits to cover the 24/7 monitoring, operation of the servers, assumption of liability for the stakes, and to provide us with some reward for our activities. We consider this to be very fair since other providers take 25% or more. The only other fee is for payments by bank transfer, where a charge of 2.5% is levied to cover our costs.
Since this is a crypto project, we prefer to accept deposits in Bitcoin.

However, depending on your location, we can also accept USD and EUR via bank transfer and/or card payments (see the members area)

By default, the minimum to rent servers is EUR 500 and the maximum is currently EUR 250,000, but larger amounts are possible after direct consultation. Remember: after the rental fee has been received, we use a 7-day “grace” period to purchase node stakes and setup the servers. This is NOT an investment program or trading scheme. There is a lot of setup time involved, so we need those 7 days to properly position your servers in the marketplace. After 7 days you start accruing yield.
Compounding allows your deposit to grow very fast. Each Deposit is locked for 6 months minimum (This applies also for every compounded amount as its counted as a deposit in itself) . You can set inside the system with a slider how much you like to compound from 0-100% . It is entirely up to you. Some like to withdraw all earnings, some compound upwards for awhile and withdraw then, some go 50-50. Its your money so you decide!
We strive for optimal security and trustworthiness and handle your servers alongside our own ones with the same level of security. The masternoding process is straightforward and mathematical.. but attacks can happen and hackers are always trying to intrude in weak points. We are well equipped to withstand such treats but the danger is there and should be communicated.

Some cryptocurrencies can loose value quicker than new coins are generated.. we are very selective and with experience you learn what coins are worth noding and which are not.

Lastly since this has never been done in the history there could be unforseen circumstances happening and laws made that would prevent us from doing what we do (Force majeure).

Withdrawals can be initiated from the secure member area. Each withdrawal request must be put in place by the 15th of the month so we have time to dissolve the master nodes, terminate the servers and sell the stakes, so funds will be paid out to you on the 8th of the following month in Bitcoin. The minimum withdrawal is 100 Eur.
Earnings and total balance information can be viewed at any time from your secure member area.
Master-noding is not mining!

In recent years, mining has often been offered as an investment opportunity e.g. for Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dash.

This was very lucrative until 2017 when the number of new miners entering the arena ballooned. With more and more miners in competition with each other, the up-front cost of mining equipment and the enormous increases in energy consumption, mining has become quite unprofitable – especially when factoring in electricity costs, and the upcoming “halving” of Bitcoin will reduce those already-slim profits by 50%!

In addition, there are many scam offers from people who do not mine at all. Put simply, anyone who promises a mining yield above 2% per month is not being honest.

Master-noding has two huge advantages over mining, which combine to significantly minimize the risk:

1) The initial cost of mining equipment must be earned back before any real profit is made because the equipment value is close to zero by the end of a mining rig’s life. By contrast, a master node earns money from day one, and the deposited stake (which is not touched) can be released immediately and paid out if the master node is switched off. True, the value of the staked coin can rise or fall in value, but we compensate for this with clever strategies.

2) Since only minimum energy is needed to run a master node, losses are almost impossible (this is in total contrast to mining which is electricity-hungry) so, in practice, the only “risk” is that the expected yield might decrease.

CONTACT US

THE HISTORY OF YIELDNODES

futureYieldnodes was running as a private pool for over a year before the beta test began in October 2019.

Feel free to check past performance – we are very proud of where we stand currently, and how it all came to be:

Beta-test YieldNodes (old page)

 

A final note:

YieldNodes was designed to endure during turbulent times in order to provide the “average” guy a future and perspective in an emerging market.

Rest assured – safety of your capital takes highest priority.

We have made it our mission to build a sustainable future for us all in this new economy.

Important note: Yieldnodes is NOT a Crypto trading/Forex trading scheme. The participant funds are used to rent servers that master-node and generate coins that we sell. It is a rental program and should be viewed as such.

