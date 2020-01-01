For many years , I have been working day and day - out from being freelance web developer to marketing service provider and everything in between , to provide better quality of life for my family.

I used to invest some of my savings to higher yield investments both on and off the internet . However, with the recent investment scams outbreak on the internet and even offline specially in our country, I stayed away from it and stopped looking for similar ways to earn a passive income. I stopped trying to make money work for me and get back on solely working for money.

One day, a long - time comrade from the other side of the world introduced me to YieldNodes. At first sounds familiar and I thought it is just another quick schemes on the internet that usually tasted for a month or two . But when they explained to me the details, I was convinced that this cannot be another gimmick. It's not only about something NEW but an investment medium that already exists and profitable for many years now and yet only very few is taking advantage of.

And though this "new technological breakthrough" can potentially double ones investments, they are only offer 5% to up to 15% monthly returns. Way lower than the previous investments that I've joined (but all have turned gone away and labeled a scam) but way higher than the banks.

They were accepting beta testers then convinced me enough to allow myself to put some savings out of the prey bank and loan it to YieldNodes.

They give me a signed contract (which I did not expect they really would give for real) and I was just waiting and see.

That was 4 moths ago and I must say I am very satisfied with the results. The returns have never been down 10 percent every month! They have been a great help on my dynamic income which sometimes goes down for months which most freelancers can relate.

Kusog Jayme

Freelance Web Developer & Marketing Consultant